Metro services resume as India tally crosses Brazil’s

India recorded more than 90,000 covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,253,618 on Monday. With this, India marched past Brazil (4,137,521 cases) in covid-19 cases to take the second spot in terms of coronavirus caseload and is now only behind the US among the worst-hit countries, according to Johns Hopkins University’s live dashboard of the disease.

India has already been recording more fresh cases than Brazil for the past few days. With regard to deaths caused by covid-19, India is at third spot after the US and Brazil with a total of 72,357 people succumbing to the disease.

“India overtaking Brazil is not a surprise. As the infection is making inroads into areas where testing for covid-19 and accessing healthcare both would be challenging, the disease is likely to move faster than what we have seen," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Modellers predict that India might overtake the US in 8-10 weeks if the rate of increase of cases continues. The increase in positivity rate is also an ominous sign. Prevention of covid-19 needs a behaviour change," said Kant.

Five states account for 60% of total cases, with Maharashtra at the top with 21.6%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8%), Tamil Nadu (11.0%), Karnataka (9.5%) and Uttar Pradesh (6.3%), according to Union health ministry data. Maharashtra contributed 26.76% of active cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.30%), Karnataka (11.25%), Uttar Pradesh (6.98%) and Tamil Nadu (5.83%).

The number of cases is set to increase with the country under Unlock 4.0, public health experts said. Delhi Metro also restarted operations on Monday and this has raised the risk of the virus spreading in the national capital, they said.

Public health experts and epidemiologists have said the surge in cases is either because of failure in containment and adoption of covid appropriate behaviour or the easing of restrictions.

“The number of cases is coming down remarkably in some regions of the world by changing personal and social behaviour and government interventions. However, in India it is difficult. The seropositivity rate in India is one of the highest in the world," said Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, a noted epidemiologist and chairman of the scientific advisory committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology, ICMR, and former principal of Christian Medical College, Vellore.

“The government has tried isolation methods, quarantining people and containment exercises, which have not worked. If we think that with these measures the pandemic will go down, it will not," said Muliyil.

India has followed the test and treat strategy to contain the virus and has cumulatively done 49,551,507 covid-19 tests, with 720,362 tests being conducted in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total recovered cases crossed 3,301,068, with 69,564 patients being discharged in the past 24 hours.

This has pushed the recovery rate to 77.31%. India’s case fatality rate stands at 1.70%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via