With the easing of covid-19 related restrictions, metro train services will begin today in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However all COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place while travelling in the metro in both these cities. Bengaluru Metro will resume its services today after a gap of two months after metro services were suspended on 20 April. Telangana government has completely lifted the lockdown restrictions while the Karnataka government has eased the covid-19 related restrictions.

Here is all you need to know if you are traveling in a metro train in Bengaluru:

Operations of Namma Metro services are set to commence from today on weekdays from Monday to Friday and no metro train services will be available on Saturdays and Sundays in view of the curfew on weekends.

Metro Services will recommence on both the lines and the trains will operate between 7 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 pm with a frequency of 5 minutes. However, the frequency of train operations will be revisited depending on the passenger traffic.

To start with, travel will be allowed by smart cards only and encourages usage of online top-up through mobile app and BMRCL website, cashless transactions for the purchase of smart cards, and their top-up. Cash transactions are also permitted for the purchase of Smart Cards and its top-up at stations However, cashless transactions are preferred to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

All passengers have to follow strictly COVID-19 protocols such as:

Thermal scanning of all passengers at the entry of the station

Mandatory wearing of face mask and social distancing at the entry of stations and throughout the journey.

One step to be kept vacant while using escalators

Only persons are permitted to use the Lift at a time

Mandatory wearing of face mask and social distancing in Mato premises and through the journey.

Here is all you need to know if you are traveling on a metro train in Hyderabad:

The Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 10 pm, with COVID-19 Safety protocol in place.

Passengers to strictly follow COVID protocol and wear face masks, maintain social distance and sanitize hands regularly.

"Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe





