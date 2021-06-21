With the easing of covid-19 related restrictions, metro train services will begin today in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However all COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place while travelling in the metro in both these cities. Bengaluru Metro will resume its services today after a gap of two months after metro services were suspended on 20 April. Telangana government has completely lifted the lockdown restrictions while the Karnataka government has eased the covid-19 related restrictions.