Metro services to reach over 25 cities by 2025, says PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated first driverless train operations in India via video conferencing, which will run on Delhi Metro 's magenta line.

Speaking at the event, Modi said that by 2025, metro train services will be available in 25 cities across India.

"When our government was formed in 2014, only 5 cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities," he said.

Adding the importance of "Make in India" in the expansion, Modi said the initiative will help reduce costs, save foreign exchange and generate more employment to the citizens of the country.

Currently, there are four companies manufacturing metro coaches in the country and more companies are manufacturing the metro components. "This is helping Make in India as well as the campaign for self-reliant India," the prime minister's office said in a press release.

Modi said the government has formulated the metro policy for the first time and implemented it with an all-round strategy. Metro expansion across the country is made on account of the needs of the people in a city and their professional lifestyle, he said. "This is the reason why work is being done on different types of metro rail in different cities," the prime minister added.

Speaking on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) operated between Delhi and Meerut, Modi said the distance between the two place will be reduced to less than an hour.

He further added that in cities where there are less number of passengers, a MetroLite version is under works which would be constructed at 40% of the cost of the normal metro. And for cities where ridership is less, MetroNeo will be implemented which can be built at 25% of cost of the normal metro. And for cities with majority of large water bodies, a water metro will be worked on to provide last mile connectivity to people near the islands.

The prime minister said metro is a great way to reduce pollution apart from being just a medium of public transport. "Thousands of vehicles have been reduced from the road due to the metro network, which used to cause pollution and jam," the statement read.

Hardeep Puri, Union minister and Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi were also present on the occasion.

