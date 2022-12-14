Noida: Soon, you can travel from Noida, Greater Noida metro to Delhi airport via New Delhi Railway Station. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed an agreement with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority for preparing the detailed project report for the construction of the proposed metro rail link between New Delhi Railway Station and Greater Noida
Noida: Soon, you can travel from Noida, Greater Noida metro to Delhi airport via New Delhi Railway Station. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed an agreement with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority for preparing the detailed project report for the construction of the proposed metro rail link between New Delhi Railway Station and Greater Noida
The proposed rail link is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to provide last-mile metro connectivity till the Noida International Airport in Jewar, they said.
The proposed rail link is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to provide last-mile metro connectivity till the Noida International Airport in Jewar, they said.
According to a report in PTI, the rail line between Greater Noida's Knowledge Park and New Delhi Railway Station will have over 11 stations. As per the report the distance of 37 km, of which 3 km will be underground and 34 km will be elevated, will be covered in in an estimated one hour time,
According to a report in PTI, the rail line between Greater Noida's Knowledge Park and New Delhi Railway Station will have over 11 stations. As per the report the distance of 37 km, of which 3 km will be underground and 34 km will be elevated, will be covered in in an estimated one hour time,
"There will be two metro rail stretches -- one between Noida Airport and Knowledge Park in Greater Noida and the other from Knowledge Park to New Delhi Railway Station -- which are to be developed. From New Delhi Railway Station, there is already a connecting link to the Airport Express for Delhi airport," Shailendra Bhatia, YEIDA's officer told PTI.
"There will be two metro rail stretches -- one between Noida Airport and Knowledge Park in Greater Noida and the other from Knowledge Park to New Delhi Railway Station -- which are to be developed. From New Delhi Railway Station, there is already a connecting link to the Airport Express for Delhi airport," Shailendra Bhatia, YEIDA's officer told PTI.
The YEIDA has asked the DMRC to submit the complete DPR by March 31, 2023.
The YEIDA has asked the DMRC to submit the complete DPR by March 31, 2023.
During the presentation, DMRC officials informed YEIDA that the proposed metro route between the Noida International Airport in Jewar and the Indira Gandhi International Airport can be connected via the New Delhi Railway Station, according to the statement.
During the presentation, DMRC officials informed YEIDA that the proposed metro route between the Noida International Airport in Jewar and the Indira Gandhi International Airport can be connected via the New Delhi Railway Station, according to the statement.
Work is underway for the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.
Work is underway for the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, according to media reports, the Public Investment Board (PIB) under the Finance Ministry has approved ₹2,197 crore for the 14.9-km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link project, paving the way for construction work.
Meanwhile, according to media reports, the Public Investment Board (PIB) under the Finance Ministry has approved ₹2,197 crore for the 14.9-km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link project, paving the way for construction work.
The detailed project report (DPR) of the 14.9-km Aqua Line extension corridor was approved by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2019 itself, but the PIB approval was awaited, said NMRC officials.
The detailed project report (DPR) of the 14.9-km Aqua Line extension corridor was approved by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2019 itself, but the PIB approval was awaited, said NMRC officials.
In May 2020, the NMRC started the survey for the testing of soil and topography on the 14.9-km Metro corridor, which is set to branch out from the existing Aqua Line in Sector 51 and move towards Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park V.
In May 2020, the NMRC started the survey for the testing of soil and topography on the 14.9-km Metro corridor, which is set to branch out from the existing Aqua Line in Sector 51 and move towards Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park V.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.