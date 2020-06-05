Health infra at risk of a surge in infections as India unlocks

“Metropolitan cities are the hub of businesses, industries, corporate offices. Also, the population of these states is large. As the country will open up, there will be more mobility of people that was stopped due to the lockdown so far. Public transport will come back to normal, leading to crowding. Restaurants will attract people for dining. Religious places will be the highest risk, and should be avoided at all costs," said Dr Jugal Kishore, member of the government’s rapid response team for covid-19, and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.