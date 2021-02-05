OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Monday, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time
Metro cars are seen parked at the depot of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), (REUTERS)
Metro cars are seen parked at the depot of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), (REUTERS)

Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Monday, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 01:14 PM IST Staff Writer

NMRC MD Ritu Maheshwari had earlier this week announced the new initiative aimed at saving time of commuter's travelling between the twin cities

From 8 February, commuters of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro can opt for the 'Fast Trains' which will skip some low-ridership stations during peak hours to reduce travel time on the Aqua Line, officials told PTI on Thursday.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari had earlier this week announced the new initiative aimed at saving time of commuter's travelling between the twin cities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
CA held for collecting GST worth ₹12.67 cr but not depositing with government

GST fraud: CA held for collecting 12.67 cr but not depositing with govt

1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

MSME loans not exempt from CRR

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Around 10 airports to be privatised in third round of privatisation: Govt

Around 10 airports to be privatised in third round of privatisation: Govt

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
RBI also issued a set of responses to some FAQs on the circular

RBI allows Indian residents to make remittances to IFSCs

1 min read . 01:06 PM IST

"The Fast Trains will begin service with effect from February 8," a spokesperson for the NMRC said, adding that all COVID-19 protocols like face cover/mask and social distancing are mandatory for commuters.

Earlier, Maheshwari had said Metro trains starting from terminal stations (Sector 51 Station and Depot Station) from 8 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM on weekdays i.e., Monday to Friday will be "fast trains".

Of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these "fast trains" during peak hours, saving nine minutes of travel time between the terminal stations, she had said.

The stations which will be skipped are: Sector - 50, Sector - 101, Sector - 81, Sector - 83, Sector - 143, Sector - 144, Sector - 145, Sector - 146, Sector - 147 and Sector 148 Metro Stations, according to the NMRC.

QR Tickets will not be sold at these stations and for these stations during 'Fast Trains' running hours and the frequency of trains from Monday to Friday will remain the same i.e., 7.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours.

On Saturdays and Sundays, Aqua Line trains will continue to run at a frequency of 15 minutes with no skipping of stations, according to the NMRC.

The Aqua Line had an average daily passenger count of 7,915 in December 2020, officials said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout