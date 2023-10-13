Mexican politician Ana Lilia Rivera tied a rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand on Friday amid the P20 Summit. The exchange took place on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit with the PM in turn giving her his blessings. Delegates from around the world convened in New Delhi for the session on Friday and pledged to combat terrorism and violent extremism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals shared online showed the Mexican Senate president – dressed in traditional Indian attire – tying a yellow rakhi around the PM's wrist as other diplomats and officials look on.

Friday's event was attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. India – the host of the recently concluded G20 meeting – hosted the event under the theme of ‘Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

