OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mexico in talks to receive Indian vaccine and cancer drug technology
Listen to this article

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has begun talks to receive medical technology from Indian companies to produce vaccines and cancer drugs in Mexico on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The minister and Mexican delegates held meetings in India with the country's health, science and traditional medicine ministry ministries, along with representatives from two Indian laboratories.

Talks continue on Thursday with Biological E. Limited, another pharmaceutical, to "reach a transfer agreement of Indian technology that would allow basic vaccines to be developed in Mexico," Mexico's foreign ministry said in a press release.

The two countries also agreed on Wednesday to create a joint accelerator fund for biotech and aerospace projects, as well as to work on projects to digitize health information.

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout