Home / News / India /  Mexico in talks to receive Indian vaccine and cancer drug technology

Mexico in talks to receive Indian vaccine and cancer drug technology

 New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, during their meeting in New Delhi. 
1 min read . 05:48 AM IST Reuters

The minister and Mexican delegates held meetings in India with the country's health, science and traditional medicine ministry

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has begun talks to receive medical technology from Indian companies to produce vaccines and cancer drugs in Mexico on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The minister and Mexican delegates held meetings in India with the country's health, science and traditional medicine ministry ministries, along with representatives from two Indian laboratories.

Talks continue on Thursday with Biological E. Limited, another pharmaceutical, to "reach a transfer agreement of Indian technology that would allow basic vaccines to be developed in Mexico," Mexico's foreign ministry said in a press release.

The two countries also agreed on Wednesday to create a joint accelerator fund for biotech and aerospace projects, as well as to work on projects to digitize health information.

