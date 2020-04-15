MFI industry faces cash shortfall, lack of moratorium to hit hard: Icra

MUMBAI: In the absence of a moratorium on repayments by microfinance institutions (MFIs), which are yet to formally receive it from lenders, their liquidity and debt-servicing capability could be severely impacted, rating agency Icra said in a report on Wednesday.

The report said MFIs have extended moratorium to their borrowers till 31 May after the Reserve Bank of India allowed moratorium on term loans last month. For this report, Icra said it has analysed a sample of 29 MFIs, constituting around 70% of the industry in terms of portfolios.

On a collective basis, the sample has total repayment obligations and operational expenditure of around ₹8,000 crore in Q1 FY21 against which the on-balance sheet liquidity buffer stood at around ₹5,400 crore, the rating agency found. The analysis showed that the industry stares at a cash shortfall as collections from borrowers could remain muted for some time after the lockdown is eased.

According to Supreeta Nijjar, sector head and vice-president – financial sector ratings, Icra, MFIs had unencumbered cash or liquid investments of around 10% in relation to their assets under management as on 31 March, 2020.

“However, if one were to segregate the MFIs based on rating category, this ratio for entities rated in the BBB rating category was almost half of entities rated in the A rating category, indicating stronger on-balance sheet liquidity available for A rating category entities," said Nijjar.

The report said that of the sample of 29 entities, seven entities have a liquidity cover (for covering all repayment obligations till April 2020) less than 1, with none of these being in the A category of ratings.

“Nevertheless, if MFIs secure moratorium from banks and NBFCs, the liquidity cover for all the entities in the sample will be comfortable for April 2020," said Nijjar.

Icra believes that it will take time for MFI collections to get back to normal as the income levels of most borrowers have been affected. The report said that following the resumption of economic activity, borrowers may tend to prioritise cash for their daily needs and savings over repaying

MFIs and the strain on borrowers’ cash flows will lead to a build-up of arrears.

