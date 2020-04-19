MFI's collections to pick up from June: MFIN CEO Harsh Srivastava

Micro-finance institutions (MFIs) face difficult times as their collections across India have come to a standstill amid the nationwide lockdown. In an interview, Microfinance Institutions Network, or MFIN, chief executive officer Harsh Srivastava talks about the near-and-mid term measures that are required to sustain the industry. Edited excerpts:

How will the lockdown and the pandemic affect the sector's performance?

India continues to be a growing economy, although currently in a slowdown. India is a young nation with huge demand for credit from the low-income households, who are engaged in a trade of their own, self-employed, they represent the bottom of the pyramid segment. There is also some pent-up demand that we expect to come up, once the lockdown eases. The outlook on micro-finance for 2020-21 is good, with healthy growth expected in the number of borrowers, and disbursal.Our big concern is, how much of this pent-up demand would the NBFC (non-banking financial company) and MFIs be able to fulfil. This is because while we have stopped collections, we are yet to receive complete clarity, especially the small and medium NBFC and MFIs on the back-to-back moratorium.

What is the collection scenario MFIN sees once the lockdown is lifted?

We expect collections to pick up from June onwards. The government has already said, they would consider easing up lockdown in areas, which are safe to be opened for normal economic activity by partially lifting restrictions on manufacturing and construction, and further eased movement of goods traffic. However, it is reasonable to expect that in June alone, we will not get 100% collections, but in a couple of months, we should not just reach 100%, but also make up for the previous months. This is what happened in earlier instances too, especially when the field staff will start operating in the green zone districts from next week, of course adhering to all regulations. They will be connecting with their borrowers and thus, with this customer connect, we are confident that collections will soon be back.

Borrowers may need more support even after the moratorium is over and lockdowns completely lifted. Is the industry prepared to do that ?

The moratorium was from 1 March to 31 May. After the moratorium period ends, the MFI industry is waiting to support our existing and new borrowers. First in helping them with their existing loan repayments. Second in giving them an emergency loan. And third, a fresh loan to those who have already paid and may want more. For that, we are grateful to RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for infusing liquidity of ₹50,000 crore, of which one part is reserved for MFIs. This will keep the credit channels open. Our lenders and investors too stand behind us to give additional liquidity to support our growth, as they have done in the past.

NBFCs-MFIs demand back-to-back moratorium and liquidity benefits from the industry. What has been the response from the government in this regard?

Yes, the relief measures initiated by RBI on Friday, April 17, and by the government earlier, are indeed helping both the micro lenders as well as micro borrowers in different ways. RBI has infused liquidity for NBFCs-MFIs through TLTRO 2.0 (targeted long-term repo operations). This will be a great help to MFIs who have investment grade ratings, as they will get access to more, low-cost funds. Importantly, even some banks have already started proactively giving a moratorium to NBFCs-MFIs, including some of the small and medium ones. We presume that all the NBFCs-MFIs are eligible for getting a moratorium, as RBI, in its Friday address did not say anything against a moratorium.

Do you think whether there will be any delinquencies once the moratorium on loans gets over?

To be honest, delinquencies, if at all, will only be temporary, and because the borrower was temporarily short of money. We saw this after floods or cyclones or after demonetisation. So we expect the same, this time too, perhaps a month’s delay or thereabout, if at all. Micro-finance borrowers, one must remember, repay on time, and it can be seen in the collection efficiency of the lenders, which stands at an admirable 98.5 % plus.

