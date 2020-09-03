MFs can now side pocket all restructured debt till 31 Dec

The circular did not address the possibility that even without a downgrade, debt funds holding this type of paper may see a surge in outflows as happened in April 2020 before the freezing of 6 schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. The creation of a side pocket can thus counter such outflows since redemptions are not permitted from side pocketed units. Mutual Funds pay holders of such units as and when borrowers make repayments on the stressed debt.