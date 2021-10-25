Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021, check details for further bookings

MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021, check details for further bookings

Premium
The company said the 5,000 units were sold out in less than 20 minutes of the opening of bookings.
1 min read . 11:06 AM IST Livemint

Interested customers can book the Astor SUV for 2022 through the automaker's official website

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MG Motor India said it has sold out its new SUV Astor for this calendar year clocking 5,000 orders within 20 minutes of opening bookings.

MG Motor India said it has sold out its new SUV Astor for this calendar year clocking 5,000 orders within 20 minutes of opening bookings.

The deliveries of the Astor will commence from November 1\R, 2021\R, and the company aims to deliver the 5,000 units within this year, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The deliveries of the Astor will commence from November 1\R, 2021\R, and the company aims to deliver the 5,000 units within this year, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Interested customers can book the Astor SUV for 2022 through the automaker's official website or by visiting any authorized dealership, said MG in an official statement. 

The company had last week announced its foray into the fast growing mid-sized SUV segment in India with the launch of the new model Astor priced between 9.78 lakh and 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the consumer response, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, "We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers."

The company said the 5,000 units were sold out in less than 20 minutes of the opening of bookings.

Chaba, however, added, "Given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year."

The MG Astor, which will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Sokda Kushaq and VW Taigun, comes with a personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to softw ...

Premium

MG Astor SUV bookings open for 2022. Know how you can g ...

Premium

Anand Mahindra acknowledges ‘Matka Man’. See what he said

Premium

European tyre brand enters India, to cater luxury cars ...

The model is based on the company’s global platform, ZS and comes with two engine options the 220 TURBO petrol engine with a six-speed AT (automatic) delivering a 140ps of power and VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT, delivering 110ps of power.

The company had said the current prices are introductory and would hold for deliver 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!