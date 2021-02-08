OPEN APP
MG Motor expects ZS electric vehicle sales to double in 2021
The new facelift version of the car which comes with new features and a new battery with longer range will help spread awareness amongst its prospective customers

MG Motor expects ZS electric vehicle sales to double in 2021

2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 05:59 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • The company initially launched the product in just five cities, but had recently decided to expand the availability of the product to 31 cities across the country

MG Motor India Pvt Ltd, one of the new entrants in the domestic market, hopes sales of its electric vehicle, ZS would more than double in 2021 as monthly bookings for this zero-emission vehicle continue to surpass expectation of the company’s management, said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India Ltd.

In January last year, MG launched the ZS electric vehicle as its second product in the Indian market. The company initially launched the product in just five cities, but has recently decided to expand the availability of the product to 31 cities across the country.

According to Rajeev Chaba, the new version of the car which comes with new features and a new battery with longer range will help spread awareness amongst its prospective customers.

“Last year, we sold 1300 units of the ZS electric vehicle and in the 2021 we are expecting sales of around 2500 to 3000 units, Hopefully, if state governments also extend incentives like exemption of road and other taxes then demand will get a boost. The current demand is encouraging for us, especially for a car which is around priced around 20- 24 lakh," he added.

“In 5 cities we are getting around 150-200 booking every month. That’s encouraging us to look at bringing a second electric vehicle as well. This is good for the MG brand."

China’s SAIC Motor Corp-owned company has launched a refreshed version of the ZS electric vehicle at 20.99 lakh. The new version will be equipped with a lithium-ion battery of 445 kilowatt, with a certified range of 419 kilometres.

MG Motor plans to launch a new electric vehicle in India under 20 lakh range to expand its portfolio of electric cars in India and is likely to launch the vehicle by the end of 2022. It is also working on introducing a new lithium-ion battery with a range of 500 kilometres to reduce the range anxiety associated with electric vehicles.

MG has also been collaborating with charging infrastructure providers like Tata Power Ltd and others, to install charging stations at dealerships and residence of customers.

