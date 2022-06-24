MG Motor India inaugurates residential community EV chargers in Pink city

The residential community SMART electric vehicle charger provides 6-way charging ecosystem with a plug-and-charge cable onboard, AC fast chargers, DC superfast chargers at MG dealerships, public charging network, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance) and community charger.
Weeks after reports arrived that MG Motor India, Castrol India and Jio-bp to explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure, MG Motor India on 24 June announced that it has inaugurated the first two residential community SMART electric vehicle chargers in Jaipur.
Under the company's MG Charge initiative, the automaker firm will install 1,000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India in 1,000 days, it said in a statement.
Adding on, MG Motor India said it is taking conscious steps towards green mobility and strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in the country.
According to statement, the residential community SMART electric vehicle charger provides 6-way charging ecosystem with a plug-and-charge cable onboard, AC fast chargers, DC superfast chargers at MG dealerships, public charging network, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance) and community charger.
The SMART chargers installed in an NRI colony in Jaipur are Type 2 chargers, sim-enabled and supported through a sharable charger management system while the connected AC charging stations will cater to the residents and visitors of these societies for their EV charging needs round-the-clock, MG Motor said.
Adding more, the automaker said it will continue to bolster the community charging infrastructure in the future along with its partners and other RWAs.
