MG Motor starts manufacturing Hector Plus at Gujarat plant

MG Motor India Pvt Ltd, one of the latest entrants in the domestic market, on Tuesday announced starting production of Hector Plus, a seven-seater version of its existing mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV), Hector. The new vehicle will come with captain seats in the middle row, the company said in a statement.

“Hector Plus differentiates itself from the first internet car in India, Hector, with captain seats in the middle row, thereby offering best-in-class comfort to the passengers. A third row has also been added to suit the family needs. This high-appeal SUV comes with a premium new look including the new headlamps, front grille, front and rear bumpers, new rear tail light design, and revised skid plates," the statement noted.

MG Motor entered the Indian market in 2019 with Hector, a mid-size SUV and subsequently launched ZS electric SUV in January 2020. The company acquired Gujarat-based manufacturing capacity of American vehicle maker, General Motors Company.

“The Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and a third row for teenagers. Further augmenting the Hector brand family, the Hector Plus stands out as the smarter choice with advanced technology, best in-class safety, and unmatched comfort," said Manish Manek, chief plant officer, MG Motor India.

Mint on May 6 had reported that MG Motor plans to increase its investment in the electric vehicle space in India from 2022 as the company believes economic activity will scale back to normalcy in a few of years and such zero emission vehicles will get a significant traction in the domestic market in the medium-to-long term.

As part of its plan, MG Motor will launch an affordable electric vehicle in the range of ₹12-15 lakh, which will qualify for subsidy under the Fame (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) scheme.





