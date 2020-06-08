NEW DELHI: MG Motor India Pvt Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Ltd to set up fast chargers for electric vehicles at select dealerships of the passenger vehicle manufacturer.

Both companies are also exploring opportunities to collaborate in the space of lifecycle management of lithium-ion batteries fitted in electric vehicles.

In January, the SAIC Motor Corp-owned company had launched its first electric vehicle, ZS, in India. It was the second offering of the company in India after the mid-size utility vehicle Hector. It is also in the process of launching the vehicle in tier-one cities from June, moving beyond the initial plan to sell the product in metro cities first.

As part of the association, Tata Power will deploy 50KW DC superfast chargers at select MG Motor dealerships and offer end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions. MG Motor will focus on the target cities it will foray as part of its future electric vehicle expansion plan, the vehicle manufacturer – one of the new entrants in the Indian market – said in a statement on Monday .

“Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together," said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.

Tata Power -- one of India’s biggest power generators -- has installed electric vehicle chargers in different parts of the country, and has been collaborating with different electric vehicle manufacturers.

“We are delighted to associate with MG Motor India as an end-to-end EV charging partner as also work on second life of battery usage in future. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we aim to provide customers a seamless charging experience. We are confident that this partnership with MG Motor will further boost our country’s ability to adopt the electrified range of vehicles that MG Motor has to offer," said Praveer Sinha, chief executive and managing director, Tata Power.

Last year, MG Motor announced collaboration with Delta Electronics and Fortum to install charging stations at some of its dealerships.

