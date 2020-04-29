Mumbai: MG Motor India Pvt has teamed up with Vadodara-based AB Industries to help the latter boost production of ventilators.

AB Industries is a leading indigenous ventilator manufacturing company, which produces these medical devices under the Max Ventilator brand.

MG Motor India today said it would assist the ventilator manufacturer by addressing specific areas such as supply chain, IT system and manufacturing processes.

“The production capacity would be increased five times to 300 ventilators per month under phase one. This should be completed within next 8 weeks," a statement said.

It said the two companies plan to further ramp up production capacity under phase two wherein both can together produce up to 1,000 ventilators per month.

“This would depend upon the demand, especially from the government hospitals to help meet the shortage of the life-saving medical devices in the country," the companies said.

“At MG, we are committed to supporting our country’s fight against Covid-19 crisis. We understand that ventilators are the most critical requirement at this time, and we would do our best to enhance ventilator production," said Rajeev Chaba, president & managing director, MG Motor India.

“As a manufacturing company of respiratory ventilators, this collaboration with MG Motor will help us to scale up the production with our teams working together hand in hand. Collaborations like these will guarantee that we meet the requirements to treat the rising COVID-19 cases in India," said Ashok Patel, managing director, AB Industries.

Mint had earlier reported the government authorities had reached out to leading automakers including Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Honda Cars India Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to explore the possibility of boosting ventilator production in collaboration with nine existing ventilator manufacturers in India.

Maruti Suzuki has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AgVa Healthcare on 30 March and produced more than 1,250 units since then. The largest carmaker is rushing to complete production and supply of its first order of 10,000 ventilators with its partner by end of May. These medical devices would be provided to the central government within the suggested deadline.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated