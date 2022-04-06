The city gas utility Mahanagar Gas Ltd on Wednesday announced a steep hike in the retail price of CNG by ₹7 per kg and domestic PNG by ₹5 per scm to ₹41per scm, with effect from today.

Meanwhile, just last week, the city gas utility Mahanagar Gas on Thursday had announced reduction in the retail price of CNG by ₹6 per kg and piped gas by ₹3.50 per scm, effective Friday, even as the Centre more than doubled the price of domestically-produced natural gas earlier in the day.

In a statement, MGL said consequent to the reduction in VAT on natural gas from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent from April 1 by the state government, MGL has decided to pass on the entire benefit to end-consumers.

Accordingly, the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) is cut by ₹6 to ₹60 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹3.50 to ₹36/scm in and around Mumbai effective Friday, it said.

The price of gas from regulated fields of state-owned ONGC and Oil India will rise to a record USD6.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from USD 2.90 per mmBtu now, according to a notification issued by the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

This comes in the wake of fuel prices on Wednesday witnessing another hike by 80 paise, with the cost of petrol and diesel in Delhi reaching ₹105.41 per litre and ₹96.67 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, the fuel prices went up by 85 paise, the cost of petrol was hiked by 84 paise at ₹120.51 and diesel prices per litre increased by 84 paise at ₹104.77.

This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Additionally, with this hike, total increase now stands at ₹10 per litre.

