MGNREGS demand hits a 23-month high in June: Report

MGNREGS demand hits a 23-month high in June: Report2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) reached a 23-month high in June, with 33.72 million households seeking to opt for the scheme.
Demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) hit a 23-month high in June, a report by Business Standard has stated. As per the report, June month saw about 33.72 million which is 3.37 crore household seeking to opt for MGNREGS.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×