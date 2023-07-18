MGNREGS demand hits a 23-month high in June: Report

The deadline to make workers registered under the national employment guarantee scheme a part of the payment system ended on June 30. The official had said that ABPS is the best route for making wage payment through Direct Benefit Transfer and will help beneficiaries in getting their payment on time. Earlier in May, the Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar had said that the state government had cancelled more than 1.2 crore “inactive" job cards under the MGNREGS in the last one year.