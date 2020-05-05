MHA announces which Indians stranded abroad will get priority during evacuation

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures for movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country.

The cost of travel, as specified by Civil Aviation Ministry, will be borne by travellers. At the time of boarding the flight, the ministry will ensure all travellers undergo thermal screening. Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board.

India is set to embark on one of the largest rescue operations in the world, sending ships and planes to bring back Indians stranded abroad, with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday announcing that the Air India Group will operate 64 flights to 12 countries to bring back over 14,000 stranded people in 7 days from May 7.

Passengers would be required to pay a fixed amount for the ferry service, for instance the one-way all inclusive fare between Chicago to New Delhi will be charged at ₹100,000, while that for Dhaka-Delhi at ₹12,000 and Manila-Delhi at ₹30,000.

In the first week, 64 flights will go to 12 countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, UK, Singapore, US. Naval ships will go to Maldives because there are a number of people working there.

Addressing the media via video conferencing, the minister said that during the first week of the mammoth air rescue operation, 14,800 Indian nationals will be brought back, while the total number of people to be repatriated back to India in the entire operation could be more than 190,000.

Quarantine will be mandatory for Indian nationals being evacuated from abroad. Those with negative RT-PCR tests will be allowed home quarantine, said MHA.

"Passengers found to be symptomatic shall be immediately taken to medical facility. Remaining passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities to be arranged by respective states.These passengers shall be kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days," stated MHA.

"If they test negative after 14 days, they will be allowed to go home and will undertake self-monitoring of their health for 14 more days as per protocol. The remaining persons will be shifted to medical facility by states/UTs Governments," said the ministry.

"Priority will be given for travel from abroad to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers who have been laid off. People faced with expiry of short term visas, those with medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly will be given priority. Those required to return to India due to death of family member, and students to be given priority," said MHA.

MHA on Tuesday also issued SOPs for people stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons.

