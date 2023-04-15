CAPF constable exams to be conducted in 13 regional languages, Hindi and English

CAPF constable exams to be conducted in 13 regional languages, Hindi and English1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
The examination in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, will be conducted from January 1, 2024
NEW DELHI: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.
This decision has been taken on the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to promote the participation of local youth in CAPF and encourage the use of regional languages.
The exam question paper for Constable (General Duty) will now be available in 13 regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani in addition to Hindi and English.
The decision is expected to result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects.
The ministry and the Staff Selection Commission will sign an addendum to the existing Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages, the statement said.
Constable (general duty) is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the commission and attracts lakhs of candidates from across the country.
The examination in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, will be conducted from January 1, 2024.
The state governments and union territory administrations are expected to launch a wide campaign to encourage local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in large numbers to make a career serving the country, the statement said.
The ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is fully committed to encouraging the use and development of regional languages, it said.
