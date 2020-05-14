Home > News > India > MHA asks states to organise buses for people arriving by train
Passengers wait in a queue for thermal screening. (PTI)
Passengers wait in a queue for thermal screening. (PTI)

MHA asks states to organise buses for people arriving by train

1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2020, 10:13 PM IST Shaswati Das

The Centre made it mandatory for the compulsory medical screening of all passengers, based on which only asymptomatic persons would be allowed to board the train

NEW DELHI : Two days after the Centre gave the go ahead for the movement of passengers by trains, it has now allowed states to hire special buses to ferry passengers arriving at railway stations, back to their homes.

While the movement of passengers to and from the railway station has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e-tickets, the MHA said that states had put in a request for special buses to be arranged for passengers to go back home, given the ongoing travel restrictions.

As per the SOPs, issued earlier this week, movement of passengers as well as driver of the vehicle in which the passenger travels to and from the railway station and his entry to the railway station would be permitted only on a confirmed e-ticket.

The Centre made it mandatory for the compulsory medical screening of all passengers, based on which only asymptomatic persons would be allowed to board the train.

"During the travel and at the railway stations, strict adherence to health/hygiene protocols and social distancing shall have to be observed," the MHA said.

Movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways (MoR), in a graded manner, in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Workers clean a platform at a railway station. (REUTERS)

Going to Railway station? E-pass not required when you have e-tickets, says MHA

1 min read . 12 May 2020
Migrants workers travelling to Uttar Pradesh (PTI)

Over 10 lakh migrant workers ferried since 1 May in Shramik trains: Railways

1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout