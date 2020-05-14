MHA asks states to organise buses for people arriving by train

NEW DELHI : Two days after the Centre gave the go ahead for the movement of passengers by trains, it has now allowed states to hire special buses to ferry passengers arriving at railway stations, back to their homes.

While the movement of passengers to and from the railway station has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e-tickets, the MHA said that states had put in a request for special buses to be arranged for passengers to go back home, given the ongoing travel restrictions.

As per the SOPs, issued earlier this week, movement of passengers as well as driver of the vehicle in which the passenger travels to and from the railway station and his entry to the railway station would be permitted only on a confirmed e-ticket.

The Centre made it mandatory for the compulsory medical screening of all passengers, based on which only asymptomatic persons would be allowed to board the train.

"During the travel and at the railway stations, strict adherence to health/hygiene protocols and social distancing shall have to be observed," the MHA said.

Movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways (MoR), in a graded manner, in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

