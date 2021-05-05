MHA asks states, UTs to conduct fire safety review of hospitals, nursing homes

Bhalla said care should be taken to put in place a plan of action to ensure no fire incident occurs in any health facility (particularly COVID-19 dedicated facilities) both in the government and the private sector. "The States and UTs have been requested to conduct a detailed review with officials from the Health, Power and Fire Departments, and prepare a detailed plan of action to ensure that fire safety measures are in place in all hospitals and health facilities," a Home ministry spokesperson said, quoting from the letter.