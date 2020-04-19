MHA asks stranded migrant labours to get screened, return to place of work

NEW DELHI: The home ministry on Sunday paved the way for migrant workers and labours to return to their place of work in cities, given they do not show any symptoms of coronavirus.

Though migrants will be allowed to return to their places of work in cities, which are non-containment zones, state borders will remain closed for any movement.

The government's decision comes in the wake of thousands of workers being stranded across the country, along state border lines, since the national lockdown was imposed on 25 March.

The government had first imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days till 14 April, and then extended it to 3 May in the wake of rising number of covid-19 cases in the country.

In a fresh directive issued by the home ministry, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors who have moved from their place of work to relief and shelter camps run by the central and state governments, could engage in “industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works".

The movement of migrant workers and labours is subject to strict screening and checks.

Labours who are housed in relief camps will first have to register with local authorities and skill mapping will also be carried out on the basis of their suitability for jobs.

“In the event that migrants wish to return to their places of work within the state where they are located, they would be screened and those asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work," the ministry said.

The ministry added that, “there shall be no movement of labour outside the state or union territory where they (labours) are currently located."

On 15 April, the government had said “these activities will be operationalised based on strict compliance to existing lockdown guidelines," adding that states need to ensure that all precautions with regard to social distancing were followed.



