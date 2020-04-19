NEW DELHI : The Union home ministry on Sunday provided relief to thousands of stranded migrant labourers across India, paving the way for them to return to their places of work within the city that are non-containment zones, if they were found to be asymptomatic. State borders will, however, remain closed, according to the ministry.

“In the event that migrants wish to return to their places of work within the state where they are located, they would be screened and those asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work," the ministry said. However, “there shall be no movement of labour outside the state or Union territory where they are currently located".

The Union government has made it clear that all social distancing norms will continue to be observed when the migrants are being transported to their places of work and they will be given proper food during their journey. Workers employed in industry, agriculture and construction, among other sectors, who have moved from their place of work to relief and shelter camps run by the state and central governments, could again be engaged in “industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MGNREGA works... since additional new activities outside containment zones have been permitted in the consolidated revised guidelines after 20 April", it said.

However, the movement of workers is subject to strict screening and checks. Besides, labourers housed in relief camps will first have to register with the local authorities. Skill mapping initiatives will also be carried out on the basis of the suitability of their jobs.

The order, however, implies additional expenditure and use of resources by states. This is particularly so as it is now incumbent on states to organize thermal testing of migrants to clear asymptomatic cases. Experts, however, said the decision was poorly structured. “It looks like a half-thought through order from the Centre. You are asking for near universal opening of the rural economy…which will have huge costs and logistic involvement at district levels that will shift focus from managing the healthcare crisis," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.

