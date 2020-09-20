MHA calls high-level meet to discuss key issues related to Assam

Issues related to Assam-specific NRC, which was rejected by the state government alleging anomalies after its final list was published last year, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities -- Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia and Tea Tribes -- and recommendations of the Clause 6 Committee of the Assam Accord will be discussed at the meeting to be held Sunday evening, a home ministry official said.