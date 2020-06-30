Subscribe
MHA clears air on Amit Shah's tweet on J-K and Ladakh, calls it fake
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

MHA clears air on Amit Shah's tweet on J-K and Ladakh, calls it fake

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • A fake tweet was doing the rounds on social media in the name of Home Minister Amit Shah
  • 'This tweet is fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister's twitter handle,' tweeted the spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs today dismissed the tweet, circulating in the name of Home Minister Amit Shah mentioning fixed-line broadband and internet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to be snapped, as fake.

"A tweet is circulating in the name of Union Home Minister mentioning fixed-line broadband and internet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to be snapped. This tweet is fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister's twitter handle," tweeted the spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The snapshot of a tweet in the name of Home Minister Amit Shah which was being circulated on social media showed that a post saying - 'Fixed-line broadband & mobile internet service to be snapped in the UT J&K and Ladakh from tonight' .

In May, four people were arrested for spreading a fake tweet regarding the health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

