MHA declares The Resistance Front (TRF) and its organisations as terror outfits

According to a notification by the ministry, The Resistance Front (TRF) is recruiting youth through the online medium for the furtherance of terrorist activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba proscribed terror outfit and all its manifestations and front organisations. The ministry has declared them as terrorist organizations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba proscribed terror outfit and all its manifestations and front organisations. The ministry has declared them as terrorist organizations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.
The MHA made the announcement through a notification, mentioning that "the activities of TRF are detrimental for the national security and sovereignty of India."
The MHA made the announcement through a notification, mentioning that "the activities of TRF are detrimental for the national security and sovereignty of India."
According to a notification by the ministry, The Resistance Front (TRF) is recruiting youth through the online medium for the furtherance of terrorist activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a notification by the ministry, The Resistance Front (TRF) is recruiting youth through the online medium for the furtherance of terrorist activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Through the notification, the MHA also designated Sheikh Sajjad Gul, a commander of TRF, a terrorist under the fourth schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.
Through the notification, the MHA also designated Sheikh Sajjad Gul, a commander of TRF, a terrorist under the fourth schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.
The MHA said that the TRF, which came into existence in 2019 as a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, is recruiting youth by using online media to further terrorist activities.
The MHA said that the TRF, which came into existence in 2019 as a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, is recruiting youth by using online media to further terrorist activities.
"TRF is also involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against Indian state," mentioned MHA in the notification.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"TRF is also involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against Indian state," mentioned MHA in the notification.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The MHA also stated that a large number of cases have been registered against the members and associates of TRF relating to the planning of killings of security force personnel and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir, co-coordinating and transporting weapons to support a proscribed terrorist organisations, terror attack on security forces and killing of innocent persons.
The MHA also stated that a large number of cases have been registered against the members and associates of TRF relating to the planning of killings of security force personnel and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir, co-coordinating and transporting weapons to support a proscribed terrorist organisations, terror attack on security forces and killing of innocent persons.
The notification mentioned that the Central Government believes the 'The Resistance Front' is involved in terrorism and it has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India following which the MHA exercised the powers conferred to it by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and declared it as a terrorist organisation.
The notification mentioned that the Central Government believes the 'The Resistance Front' is involved in terrorism and it has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India following which the MHA exercised the powers conferred to it by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and declared it as a terrorist organisation.
The government also designated Mohammed Amin alias Abu Khubaib, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir but currently lives in Pakistan, as an individual terrorist.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government also designated Mohammed Amin alias Abu Khubaib, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir but currently lives in Pakistan, as an individual terrorist.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He is acting as the launching commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and has developed a deep association with cross-border agencies and is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate terrorist activities of LeT in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir.
He is acting as the launching commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and has developed a deep association with cross-border agencies and is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate terrorist activities of LeT in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir.
Khubaib has been involved in coordinating terrorist attacks, supply of arms or weapons and explosives, and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border.
Khubaib has been involved in coordinating terrorist attacks, supply of arms or weapons and explosives, and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border.
For all his terror activities, the government designated Khubaib as an individual terrorist under the UAPA, another notification said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
For all his terror activities, the government designated Khubaib as an individual terrorist under the UAPA, another notification said.