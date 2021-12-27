Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts: Centre on Mamata's charge1 min read . 07:02 PM IST
Centre on Monday claimed that it did not freeze any accounts of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), founded by Mother Teresa. It further said, State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts.
Earlier today, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity, were frozen by the Centre. Expressing her shock, the Trinamool Congress supremo wrote on Twitter 22,000 patients and employees of the Kolkata-headquartered charitable group were left without food and medicines over the Central government’s move.
"While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised," Banerjee added.
Ministry in an official release said, The renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on 25 Dec 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011. No request / revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for review of this refusal of renewal.
Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was registered under FCRA vide Registration No 147120001 and its registration was valid up-to 31 Oct 2021. The validity was subsequently extended up-to 31 Dec 2021 along with other FCRA Associations whose renewal application were pending renewal, it added
However, while considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved. The FCRA registration of MoC was valid up-to 31st December 2021. MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC. State Bank of India has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts, it also said.
