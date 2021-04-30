The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday issued an order asking states to implement stringent containment measures under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005 to limit the coronavirus spread.

Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to all states asked to consider the containment measures as per the advisory of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for immediate implementation based on the assessment of the situation.

The union health ministry had earlier this week asked the States and UTs to identify districts where either the tests positivity had been more than 10% or more in the last one week; or, where bed occupancy was more than 60%; districts fulfilling any of the above two criteria should be considered for taking intensive and local containment measures.

The National Directives for covid-19 Management shall continue to be strictly followed throughout the country. The MHA order shall be effective till 31.5.2021.

States have been taking stringent measures to contain the chain of virus transmission ranging from full, weekend lockdowns and corona curfew. Meanwhile, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday decided to increase the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours, announcing that it will now cover Mondays too.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday night 8 pm till Tuesday morning 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said.

He said that all shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am. Presently, the weekend lockdown in the state begins at Friday 8 pm and ends at Monday 7 am.

Corona curfew(lockdown) has been extended in Madhya Pradesh till 7th May as the cases of infections have increased in Bhopal, Indore and five major districts. The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association has recommended lockdown for 2 weeks in the state due to the rapid surge in the number of Covid infections.

The people of the Karnataka state have also come out in support of the 14-day Janata Curfew. Hours after the 14-day lockdown started in Karnataka to contain the spread of Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to the people to abide by the norms to break the chain of Covid infection.

With covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the lockdown after public opinion favoured the move. The lockdown which was supposed to end Monday 5AM was further extended by one week, until 3 May, Monday, 5AM.

At least 3,79,257 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 72.20% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,047 while Kerala reported 35,013 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 30,84,814. It now comprises 16.79% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,06,105 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Eleven states cumulatively account for 78.26% of India’s total Active Cases. 3,645 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed. Ten States account for 78.71% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,035). Delhi follows with 368 daily deaths, the government said.

