MHA drops domestic air travel from list of prohibited activities during lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs today removed domestic air travel from the list of prohibited activities during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in order to pave way for the resumption of domestic flights in the country soon.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued the amendment in the guidelines in his capacity as chairperson of the National Executive Committee under the National Disaster Management Act.

"I hereby order the following amendment in the guidelines on lockdown measures, for strict implementation by ministries, departments of government of India, state, Union Territory governments and state/ Union Territory authorities. Amendment: In para 2 (i), 'domestic air travel of passengers' is deleted from the list of prohibited activities," the order issued by Bhalla said, according to PTI.

The order also said the detailed guidelines for operation of airports and air travel of passengers will be issued by the civil aviation ministry.

Earlier today, government of India said that domestic flights and civil aviation operations will resume from 25 May in a "calibrated" manner. According to the minister, special operating procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement are being separately issued.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25 May. SOPs for passenger movement also being separately issued by Ministry," tweeted Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Puri also said that the government is considering capping the prices of airline tickets, but "those will be comfortable".

"We are looking at some basic measures that could be taken relating to capping prices of airline tickets, but those will be comfortable," said Puri.

The announcements came amid the fourth phase of the lockdown which was imposed by the government on 25 March in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Commercial flight operations in the country have been suspended since March 25 when the government first imposed a nationwide lockdown. Currently, the citizens are observing the fourth phase of the lockdown in which several relaxation in the movement and various other operations including availability of services have been allowed in almost all places barring the containment zones in the country.

With inputs from agencies





Share Via