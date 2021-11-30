NEW DELHI : In wake of emergence of the highly mutant coronavirus variant Omicron in some countries, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the enforcement of nationwide covid-19 containment measures till December 31.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked states and UTs to strictly adhere to the November 25 advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry, recommending rigorous screening and testing of all international arrivals.

"Further the contacts of these international travellers must also be closely tracked and tested as per MoHFW guidelines and the samples of travellers turning positive are sent to the designated The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Genome Sequencing Laboratories (1GSLs) promptly, as per the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Guidance Document," Bhalla said in the order.

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with States/UTs to review covid-19 public health response measures and preparedness amid reports of Omicron variant of covid-19 across various countries. Reiterating that the revised Guidelines and advisories of the Union Health Ministry in view of the new variant of covid-19 have been shared with the states, Union Health Secretary advised States to not to let their guards down, and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings.

The states were specially advised to undertake effective Surveillance of International Passengers, enhance testing, strengthen the testing infrastructure and strictly implement the testing guidelines. The states were further advised effective monitoring of hotspots, effective and regular monitoring of home isolation cases and ensuring augmentation of Health Infrastructure. The central government also asked states to co-ordinate with airport health organizations (APHOs) for list of positive travellers, including details of all international travellers, and strengthen support to them for effective surveillance.

The central government said that the states should daily monitor the cases with the State Surveillance Officer to track and contain the spread of transmission of any variant of concern (VoC) in the country, especially from any recent clusters of positive cases.

“Omicron variant doesn't escape RTPCR and rapid antigen test (RAT). Hence, States were advised to ramp up testing for prompt and early identification of any cases. States were advised for target/prioritized testing of passengers from countries not “at-risk", as part of the ramped-up testing by the states. Continued need for further vaccination coverage, adherence to covid-19 appropriate behavior and need to avoid mass gatherings was stressed upon," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

At least 6,990 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload presently stands at 1,00,543. Active cases presently constitute 0.29% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.84% remains less than 1% for the last 16 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.69%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 57 days and below 3% for 92 consecutive days now, the health ministry data showed. Meanwhile the cumulative covid-19 vaccination neared 124 crores on Tuesday.

