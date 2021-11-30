MHA extends covid containment measures till 31 Dec in wake of omicrom

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with States/UTs to review covid-19 public health response measures and preparedness amid reports of Omicron variant of covid-19 across various countries. Reiterating that the revised Guidelines and advisories of the Union Health Ministry in view of the new variant of covid-19 have been shared with the states, Union Health Secretary advised States to not to let their guards down, and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings.