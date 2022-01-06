MHA forms panel to enquire into lapse in security of PM Modi

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The ministry of home affairs(MHA) today said it has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MHA said the security lapse led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.

"The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Shri Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG, MHA noted.

The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest.

In a "major security lapse", Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a scheduled rally.

The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre on Wednesday, besides addressing a rally.

