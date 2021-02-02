MHA hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy

MHA hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 02:37 PM IST
- A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening. No one was injured
- The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are 'safe and sound'
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over to the National Investigation Agency the probe into the blast near the Israel embassy here, officials said on Tuesday.
A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening. No one was injured.
Exports rise 5.37% in Jan; trade deficit narrows to $14.75 bn2 min read . 03:07 PM IST
Live events fail to take off as digital fatigue looms2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
Satisfied with Delhi govt order to reduce ICU beds reservation to 25 pc for COVID-19 patients: Hospitals to HC3 min read . 02:44 PM IST
MHA hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
"The investigation into the blast near the Israeli embassy has been handed over to the NIA," a home ministry official said.
Some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to convey his strong condemnation of the terror attack and asserted that India will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.
Both leaders, the PMO said, expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in connection with the blast probe.
The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are "safe and sound".
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.