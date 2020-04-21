MHA issues fresh lockdown guidelines: Full list

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a fresh note to all the states and Union Territories on specific services and activities clarifying that caregivers of senior citizens residing with them have been exempted from lockdown measures.

Pre-paid mobile recharge utilities, and food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills etc. located in urban areas have also been exempted from the restrictions imposed as per nationwide lockdown norms.

Recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connections have also been allowed during lockdown.

"Shops of school books, electric fans allowed to open during lockdown. Treatment facilities for seeds, horticulture produce, research establishments, honey bee colonies allowed to open during lockdown," said MHA.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in lockdown guidelines, gives SoP on sign-on/sign-off for Indian seafarers. pic.twitter.com/NBnQ6BkX34 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla clarified it through a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states in response to some queries received with regard to exemptions of specific services and activities within the categories already allowed in the guidelines issued under the Home Ministry's consolidated guideline issued on April 15, which was further modified on April 16 and April 19.

"However, as specified in the lockdown measures, National COVID-19 Directives and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for social distancing for offices, workshops, factories and establishments must be ensured," the letter mentions.

"District authorities and field agencies may please be informed on the above accordingly so as to avoid ambiguity at the ground level."r

As per the consolidated guidelines issued on April 15 after the extension of lockdown for another 19 days, the Home Ministry had given exemptions in some activities from April 20. The second phase of the lockdown will end on May 3.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.