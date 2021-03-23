New Delhi: To contain the resurgence in covid-19 cases, state governments may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fines and local restrictions from 1 April, according to fresh guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued on Tuesday.

In the backdrop of fresh surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the country, MHA’s guidelines mandate state/UT governments to enforce the test- track-treat protocol in all parts of the country, ensure observance of covid appropriate behaviour, and scale up the vaccination drive to cover all target groups.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

The Centre has asked states to take all necessary measures to promote covid-19 appropriate behaviour in work places and in public, especially in crowded places. “For strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, States and UTs may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fines," the MHA said.

“States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, at district/ sub-district and city/ ward level, with a view to contain the spread of covid-19," it said.

India launched the vaccination drive against covid-19 starting January 16. “While the vaccination drive is proceeding smoothly, the pace is uneven across different States and UTs; and, the slow pace of vaccination in some States/ UTs is a matter of concern. Vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is critical to break the chain of transmission," the MHA said, adding, therefore, all state/ UT governments should rapidly step up the pace of vaccination, to cover all priority groups in an expeditious manner.

The guidelines for effective control of covid-19, operative from April 1, will be enforced up to April 30. The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread of covid-19, which was visible in the sustained decline in the number of active cases, continuously for about five months, the MHA said.

“It is also emphasised that in order to ensure that the resumption of activities is successful and to fully overcome the pandemic, there is need to strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy, and strictly observe the guidelines/ standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by MHA and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and other Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government and State/ UT Governments," the MHA said in a statement.

The MHA guidelines are in tune to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who last week asked the states to stop the emerging "second peak" of coronavirus immediately after noting that 70 districts of the country witnessed 150% rise in the last few weeks. Modi had warned that if the country does not stop this growing pandemic now, a country-wide outbreak can occur.

“States and UTs, where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is less, should rapidly increase it, to reach the prescribed level of 70% or more. The new positive cases, detected as a result of intensive testing, need to be isolated/ quarantined at the earliest and provided timely treatment.Further as per the protocol, their contacts have to be traced at the earliest, and similarly isolated/ quarantined," said the MHA guidelines.

The guidelines further said that based on the positive cases and tracking of their contacts, containment zones shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities, at the micro level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the union health ministry in this regard.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via