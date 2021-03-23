MHA issues guidelines for effective control of covid-19

India launched the vaccination drive against covid-19 starting January 16. “While the vaccination drive is proceeding smoothly, the pace is uneven across different States and UTs; and, the slow pace of vaccination in some States/ UTs is a matter of concern. Vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is critical to break the chain of transmission," the MHA said, adding, therefore, all state/ UT governments should rapidly step up the pace of vaccination, to cover all priority groups in an expeditious manner.