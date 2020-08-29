MHA issues Unlock 4 guidelines: What's allowed, what's not

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued 'Unlock 4' guidelines to further spur the economy while containing the spread of Covid-19. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 30 September.

Here's what has been allowed from 1 September:

-Metro rail will be allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner

-There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements

-National Directives for #COVID19 management shall continue to be followed throughout country, while ensure social distancing. Shops need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives

-Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/ political functions & other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, from 21 September

-Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians

Here's what remains off limits in 'Unlock 4':

-All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: (i) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places. (ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

-State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government

-Schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed up to September 30

