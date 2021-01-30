Subscribe
MHA orders suspension of internet at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders
Barricades are installed along a blocked highway as farmers continue to take part in a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on January 30, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

MHA orders suspension of internet at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders

Edited By Staff Writer

Apart from the three borders of Delhi, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too effective from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has temporarily suspended internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws, an official told PTI on Saturday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has temporarily suspended internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Apart from the three borders of Delhi, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too effective from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31, the official said.

The decision has been taken to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, the official said.

On January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi.

