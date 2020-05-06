NEW DELHI: In fresh tensions between the Mamta Banerjee-led West Bengal government and Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has reprimanded the state government for not allowing cross-border movement of essentials.

The Centre has said West Bengal's non-compliance is hurting India's international interests, with Bangladesh-bound trucks carrying essentials, and vice versa, stranded at border check posts.

The home ministry had issued a set of revised guidelines, instructing states to allow movement of cargo for cross-border land trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The Centre had asked states to allow transportation of essential goods across India's borders with Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Home secretary Ajai Bhalla on Wednesday slammed the West Bengal government for not adhering to the guidelines and also for failing to submit its compliance report to the ministry.

“I am constrained to say that we have not received the compliance report from the state government of West Bengal. Further, it has been reported that goods traffic through border crossings between India and Bangladesh, falling in the state of West Bengal, has still not resumed," Bhalla said in a letter to the Trinamool Congress government.

The Centre has also warned the Bengal government of violating the Disaster Management Act, and asked it to resume cross-border land trade, effective today.

