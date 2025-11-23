MHA reacts to proposal to ‘simplify law-making’ in Chandigarh, says ‘no final decision’

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday said that no final decision has been taken on the proposal to “simplify law-making” in Chandigarh, asserting that it does not aim to change traditional arrangements between the Union territory and Punjab and Haryana, PTI reported.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

“The proposal only to simplify the central government's law-making process for the Union territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the central government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal,” the home ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Allaying concerns raised by political leaders in Punjab regarding the proposal, the ministry said the proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change “traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the states of Punjab or Haryana”.

Also Read | ED raids 11 locations across Punjab and Haryana in Donkey Route case

“A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The central government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament,”it said.

According to a bulletin of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Centre has proposed to include the Union territory of Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the president to make regulations for the UT and legislate directly.

This could pave the way for the appointment of an independent administrator in Chandigarh, similar to when it had an independent chief secretary in the past, a move that evoked sharp reactions from Congress, Akali Dal and AAP.