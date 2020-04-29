MHA says many districts will get 'considerable relaxations' from 4 May

The Ministry of Home Affairs today announced that new guidelines will come soon in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

MHA also said that there would be "considerable relaxations to many districts effective May 4." However, it also mentioned that the lockdown guidelines currently imposed should be strictly followed till 3 May.

The MHA in a tweet shared that the officials held a "comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation today." It also mentioned that there were "tremendous gains and improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now."

New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.#Corona Update#StayHomeStaySafe @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

Currently, India is in the last week of the 40-day nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to end on 3 May, 2020. Since the imposition of the lockdown, the MHA has been constantly revising guidelines for the citizens.

Earlier today, the MHA said that stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students will be allowed to move with conditions during lockdown.

All states have been asked to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

The latest guidelines say buses will be used for transport of groups of such people. These buses will be sanitised and will have to follow social distancing norms in seating.

Meanwhile, with 1,813 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours in the country, India's confirmed cases increased to 31,787, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Welfare data. The death toll in the country also rose to 1,008 after 71 more patients died due to the highly contagious disease since yesterday.

