MHA seeks President’s approval for prosecution of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

The Union home ministry has requested the president to grant sanctions to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case being investigated by the ED, sources told PTI on Friday.

“The sanction against the 60-year-old politician has been sought under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,” they said.

The ministry requested the sanction on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation and the presence of "adequate proof", they added.

The federal agency charged Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case connected to alleged hawala transactions and arrested him in May 2022.

He is currently out on bail and has been charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The money-laundering case originates from an August 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accusing Jain and others of possessing disproportionate assets.

The CBI filed a chargesheet in December 2018, stating that the alleged disproportionate assets were to the tune of ₹1.47 crore, about 217 per cent more than Jain's known sources of income during 2015-17, PTI reported.