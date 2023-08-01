MHA suspends ex-Delhi Jal Board official, accused of demolishing monument

MHA suspends ex-Delhi Jal Board official, accused of demolishing monument1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena suggested action against IAS officer Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant ‘undue favors’ to an executive engineer in two corruption cases.
IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, a 2007-batch AGMUT cadre, has been suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect on Monday. He is accused of demolishing a monument and constructing a government accommodation in the national capital.
