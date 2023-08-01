MHA suspends ex-Delhi Jal Board official, accused of demolishing monument

IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, a 2007-batch AGMUT cadre, has been suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect on Monday. He is accused of demolishing a monument and constructing a government accommodation in the national capital.

In its order, the MHA said that departmental proceedings are being contemplated against IAS officer Rai, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

“Now, therefore, the President of India, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) under suspension with immediate effect," the order read.

"It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall be Mizoram and the said Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority," it added.

Last August, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena suggested action against IAS officer Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant ‘undue favors’ to an executive engineer in two corruption cases.

During his tenure as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), Rai "virtually let off" executive engineer P S Meena in two disproportionate assets cases -- one involving Meena's son and the other involving his wife, PTI reported.

The report also stated that Rai was allegedly involved in the construction of an official accommodation following the demolition of a 15th-century monument during his tenure as the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) chief executive officer.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government's vigilance department served a notice to Rai for the construction of the official accommodation following the demolition of the monument, as per PTI reports.

The monument, a "mahal" (palace) from the Pathan period and the only remnant of the Khizrabad city founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty was located in the Jal Vihar area, near Lajpat Nagar, in southeast Delhi.

