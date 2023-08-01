MHA suspends ex-Delhi Jal Board official, accused of demolishing monument

"It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall be Mizoram and the said Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority," it added.