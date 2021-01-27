Subscribe
MHA to allow higher seating capacity in movie theatres
Regional industries including those in the south have been lining up films for theatrical release banking on fan base in their native states

MHA to allow higher seating capacity in movie theatres

2 min read . 08:51 PM IST Lata Jha

Revised standard operating procedures will be issued for the increased occupancy by the ministry of information and broadcasting in consultation with MHA

The ministry of home affairs has said that cinema halls and theatres that have already been permitted up to 50% seating capacity, will now be allowed to operate at higher occupancies. Revised SOPs (standard operating procedures) will be issued for the same by the ministry of information and broadcasting in consultation with MHA.

Movie theatres resumed operations in India after a seven-month shutdown this October. Trade analysts and theatre owners took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to emphasize how much the move will help recovery for the film exhibition business.

“Now some good news for the film industry. Revised SOP to be issued for cinema halls and theatres by ministry of information and broadcasting in consultation with ministry of home affairs," Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema tweeted.

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said a 75% revision in seating capacity will be a big positive for cinema and lead to release date announcements for large Hindi films. Given that it takes a minimum of three weeks of marketing for big-ticket Hindi film to hit screens, a major star vehicle like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi could arrive in cinemas for the Holi weekend, Taurani added. While regional industries including those in the south have been lining up films for theatrical release banking on fan base in their native states, Bollywood producers have so far waited for pan-India theatre reopenings and revision in seating capacity limits.

According to a recent KPMG report, the film segment will contract by 67% over FY21, registering revenues of Rs. 6,100 crore versus Rs. 18,300 crore the previous year. More than 1,000 theatres, especially single screens across India have downed shutters over the last year as a combination of big and medium-budget films bypassed theatrical release to go directly to video streaming platforms.

