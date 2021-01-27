MHA to allow higher seating capacity in movie theatres

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said a 75% revision in seating capacity will be a big positive for cinema and lead to release date announcements for large Hindi films. Given that it takes a minimum of three weeks of marketing for big-ticket Hindi film to hit screens, a major star vehicle like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi could arrive in cinemas for the Holi weekend, Taurani added. While regional industries including those in the south have been lining up films for theatrical release banking on fan base in their native states, Bollywood producers have so far waited for pan-India theatre reopenings and revision in seating capacity limits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}